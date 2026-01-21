Russia may consider restoring preserved foreign aircraft

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. An option of restoring preserved foreign airplanes may be considered, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin told reporters.

"Our companies made a very serious technological breakthrough from the standpoint of creating the foreign aircraft service and maintenance system. If they are able to do something, certainly, adhering to safety requirements, we will consider such options as well," the minister said.

The ministry expects investors will be found for the Domodedovo Airport of Moscow, Nikitin said.

"The position of the Transport Ministry was to hold the auction as transparently as possible. The state offers and potential buyers may agree or not agree," the minister noted.

The first auction for the Domodedovo Airport ended without determining the winning bidder.