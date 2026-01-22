Russia develops Mnogotochie anti-drone multi-bullet rounds

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia’s High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has developed and produced initial batches of the SC 226 and SC 228 Mnogotochie multi-bullet rounds. The new ammunition significantly boosts the effectiveness of standard small arms fire against small UAVs, Rostec reported.

"Mnogotochie ammunition was developed considering the realities of modern combat, where miniature drones have become one of the main threats to soldiers. Experience shows that small arms are an effective means of defense against UAVs. The new multi-bullet ammunition enhances this effectiveness 2.5 times at ranges of up to 300 meters compared to standard cartridges. They have already undergone operational testing in the special military operation zone and have proven themselves effective against small and highly maneuverable aerial targets," Rostec Arms Cluster Industrial Director, member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises Bekkhan Ozdoyev said.

Rostec specified that the 5.45x39mm caliber CT 226 and 7.62x54mm caliber CT 228 cartridges contain a three-element bullet that disintegrates in flight. "The standard cartridge case and standard propellant powder are used, which simplifies serial production of the Mnogotochie at ammunition industry enterprises. Thanks to the design, all three elements are evenly separated upon exiting the barrel, improving firing accuracy and substantially increasing the probability of hitting small targets," the state corporation noted.

Rostec added that small arms' performance characteristics remain unchanged when using the Mnogotochie, eliminating the need for modifications or installation of attachments. The cartridge can also be fired with a silencer installed.