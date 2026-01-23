Kremlin aide highlights Putin’s 'extremely substantive' meeting with US envoys

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner was extremely substantive, constructive, frank, and based on trust, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

The talks, focused on the Ukrainian settlement, lasted about four hours. The parties agreed that the first meeting of a Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security issues would be held in Abu Dhabi on January 23.

Besides, they discussed the Board of Peace for Gaza, the Greenland issue, and bilateral relations, and agreed to maintain close contact on Ukraine and other issues.

TASS has gathered the key information about the meeting.

Meeting’s participants

The meeting involved Ushakov and Special Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev on the Russian side.

Josh Gruenbaum, a senior White House advisor, joined Putin’s talks with US envoys for the first time. Earlier, he took part in lower-level Russia-US consultations in Miami, Florida.

The negotiators chatted agreeably ahead of Putin’s arrival, a TASS correspondent reported. Photos taken before the meeting show Witkoff, Kushner, and Gruenbaum conversing with Ushakov, Dmitriev, and Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin received his guests in the ceremonial office at the Moscow Kremlin’s Senate Palace. According to the Russian presidential aide, the meeting was extremely substantive and constructive. "I would describe it as utterly frank and based on trust," he added.

Ushakov pointed out that the meeting had been useful in all aspects for both parties. "The meeting that has just concluded at the Kremlin was useful in all aspects, both for us and the United States. The meeting’s participants agreed that Russia and the US would maintain close contact on Ukraine and other issues," he said.

The Kremlin aide noted that Putin’s meeting with US envoys had particularly been aimed at outlining the next steps at the bilateral level.

On Ukraine settlement

The US negotiators briefed Putin on the outcome of consultations on Ukraine that had taken place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, including US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky. Apart from that, they "assessed the consultations held in December and January, including meetings in Florida’s Mar-a-Lago and in a number of European capitals."

"Most importantly, it was reiterated at the president’s talks with the Americans that a long-term solution should not be expected to be achieved unless the territorial issue is resolved based on the formula agreed on in Anchorage," the Kremlin aide noted.

Ushakov emphasized that Moscow was genuinely interested "in resolving the Ukraine crisis through political and diplomatic means." "Until then, Russia will continue to work consistently to achieve the goals of its special military operation on the battlefield, where the Russian Armed Forces hold the strategic initiative," he said.

On Abu Dhabi meeting

The parties agreed that the first meeting of a Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security issues would take place in Abu Dhabi on January 23. Russia’s delegation will be led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. The Russian team will depart for the UAE "in the coming hours." According to Ushakov, the team includes "members of the Defense Ministry’s leadership." Putin has already provided the Russian delegation "with specific instructions based on the details of today’s conversation."

Ushakov observed that "the Americans have done a lot to prepare the meeting [in Abu Dhabi], and they hope that it will be a success, opening up prospects for progress on the entire range of issues related to ending the conflict and reaching a peaceful settlement agreement."

Apart from the trilateral meeting, Abu Dhabi will also host a meeting of a Russia-US working group on economic affairs, which will be led by Dmitriev and Witkoff.

On Board of Peace, Greenland, relations with US

Putin and the US envoys also touched upon the Board of Peace initiative and "a number of regional issues," including the situation around Greenland. A bilateral group on economic affairs will continue to discuss the idea of using $1 bln from Russia’s assets frozen by the previous US administration as the country’s contribution to the Board of Peace, Ushakov said.

According to him, issues related to the further development of Russia-US relations were discussed conceptually, "based on the fact that our countries have great potential for cooperation in various fields." Ushakov added that "US representatives are already making some plans that could be implemented once the Ukraine conflict is resolved."

Putin’s meetings with US envoys

This was Putin’s seventh in-person meeting with Witkoff. They previously met on December 2, 2025, when their talks, which also involved Kushner, lasted five hours.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin highly appreciates the peace efforts of Trump and his team.