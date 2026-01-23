Europe has 'crossed Rubicon' on future cooperation with US — newspaper

BRUSSELS, January 23. /TASS/. The Greenland situation has fundamentally altered relations between the European Union and the United States, with Brussels having "post-1945 rubicon crossed" in its dealings with Washington, the European publication Politico reported, citing its sources.

"This is the Rubicon moment. It’s shock therapy. Europe cannot go back to the way it was before. They [the leaders] have been saying this for days," said an unnamed diplomat.

The publication noted that it is still unclear what this new path will ultimately look like. Another European diplomat stressed, "It cannot be energy security or defense, it cannot be economic strength or trade dependence, it has to be everything, all at once." Another source told the paper that the Greenland situation was a test for the EU. He said the European Union learned its lesson and will no longer rely on the United States, as a new era in their relationship has now begun.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, they outlined a framework for a possible deal regarding Greenland, an autonomous territory within Denmark. The US leader has repeatedly stated that owning Greenland is necessary for strengthening US national security and for the effective deployment of the Golden Dome missile defense system.

The proposed draft agreement by Rutte would maintain Danish sovereignty over Greenland while updating the 1951 defense pact, allowing the US to establish military bases and defense zones there if NATO deems it necessary, the Axios news website reported.