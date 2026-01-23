World tired of clowns who have no independent army — Iranian foreign minister on Zelensky

TEHRAN, January 23. /TASS/. The world is tired of "clueless clowns" whose army is entirely dependent on foreign aid and mercenaries, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in response to Vladimir Zelensky’s call for foreign intervention in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic during his speech in Davos on January 22.

"The world is tired of clueless clowns, Mr. Zelensky. Unlike your army, which is supported from abroad and teeming with mercenaries, we Iranians can protect ourselves and see no need to request foreign assistance," he wrote on his X social media page.

As Araghchi noted, Zelensky is "draining US and European taxpayers" to "line the pockets of his corrupt generals," while simultaneously calling for illegal aggression against Iran in violation of the UN Charter.