Putin’s four-hour talks with US delegation were constructive — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Russian-US consultations in the Kremlin, which lasted for about four hours, were constructive and frank, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

In his words, Vladimir Putin’s conversation with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner "continued for about four hours, and was particularly meaningful and constructive."

"I would also describe it as frank and trust-based to the utmost," Ushakov added.

The diplomat added that the talks were also attended by Commissioner of the US General Services Administration's Federal Acquisition Service Josh Gruenbaum.

"He is a senior adviser at the White House, a specialist on the economic dossier. It was the first time that he joined the US team," the Kremlin official said.