Putin-Witkoff talks continue for over two hours

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US negotiators is two hours and counting.

Reports about the start of the talks came at approximately 11:25 p.m. Moscow time (8:25 p.m. GMT) on January 22. The Kremlin showed the participants greeting each other, and the talks continued behind closed doors.

Attending on behalf of the United States are entrepreneur and investor Jared Kushner and Commissioner of the US General Services Administration's Federal Acquisition Service Josh Gruenbaum.

Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev are attending the meeting on the Russian side.