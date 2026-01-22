Technological leadership cannot be secured without competitive base — Putin

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Competitive integral circuits and the component base are of critical necessity for the technological leadership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on electronics issues.

"It is absolutely obvious - to secure <...> technological leadership in the sphere of artificial intelligence, space, communications, digital technologies and quantum calculations is not simply difficult but cannot be without competitive integral circuits and the electronic component base," the head of state said.

These technologies are among the most complex and science-intensive, Putin noted. That is why leading countries of the world endeavor to secure technological sovereignty in this sphere, he added.