Technological leadership cannot be secured without competitive base — Putin

Artificial intelligence, space, communications, digital technologies and quantum calculations are among the most complex and science-intensive technologies, the head of state noted

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Competitive integral circuits and the component base are of critical necessity for the technological leadership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on electronics issues.

"It is absolutely obvious - to secure <...> technological leadership in the sphere of artificial intelligence, space, communications, digital technologies and quantum calculations is not simply difficult but cannot be without competitive integral circuits and the electronic component base," the head of state said.

These technologies are among the most complex and science-intensive, Putin noted. That is why leading countries of the world endeavor to secure technological sovereignty in this sphere, he added.

Putin-Witkoff meeting continues for more than one hour
Reports about the start of the talks came at approximately 11:25 p.m. Moscow time on January 22
French Navy stops oil tanker from Russia in the Mediterranean — Macron
The French president said the operation was conducted with support of France's allies
Tanker detained by French Navy was en route from Russia — prefecture
There is no information on whether any Russian citizens are among the crew
Kiev contradicts peace intentions through attacks on Russian civilian targets — MP
Sergey Altukhov stressed that any temporary solution or respite will only lead to enemy rearmament and further attacks
First German launch vehicle fell soon after launch
The launch was made from the Norwegian Andoya launch site
Renewable generation becoming more economically competitive globally — Novak
The Russian Deputy Prime Minister said that from 2010 to 2024, electricity generation from solar and wind power plants increased more than 12-fold, from 0.4 to 4.6 trillion kWh
Russia’s $1 billion contribution to Board of Peace must go to Palestine — Kremlin
The "Board of Peace," initially created for settlement in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, is being formed at the initiative of US President Donald Trump
Trump threatens Europe with tit-for-tat measures if it starts selling US bonds
"If that would happen, there would be a big retaliation on our part, and we have all the cards," the US leader stated
Russian supersonic bombers set world record for longest non-stop flight - Aerospace Forces
The pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces were in the air for more than 25 hours, covering a distance of more than 20,000 kilometers
Kremlin declines to comment on reports of Russia supplying Su-35 fighter jets to Iran
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Ali Shadmani, deputy chief of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, stated earlier that Tehran had purchased Russian Su-35 fighter jets
Putin-Witkoff meeting continues for more than one hour
Reports about the start of the talks came at approximately 11:25 p.m. Moscow time on January 22
Bank of Russia lowers dollar exchange rate to 76.04 rubles for January 23
The regulator lowered the official euro exchange rate by 1 ruble 93 kopecks to 88.7898 rubles
Russia’s Khachanov cruises to second round win at 2026 Australian Open
The Russian is now set to face off in the next round against 22nd-seeded Luciano Darderi of Italy
Mass graves found in Kursk Region after Ukrainian incursion — human rights ombudswoman
According to Tatyana Moskalkova, all of Russia’s available resources were mobilized to assist people in searching for their relatives and loved ones
About 3,000 US servicemen to take part in European drills in Norway
About 25,000 servicemen from other countries will also participate in the exercises
Gazprom names gas price growth drivers in Europe
Commodity exchange prices in Germany and Austria climbed above $500 per 1,000 cubic meters, the Russian holding said
Putin's position on Greenland does not indicate meeting with Trump due soon — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia has many of its own concerns
Kalashnikov begins production of upgraded PPK-20 submachine gun
The range of cartridges used in this weapon has been expanded as a result of the upgrade
Chinese ambassador rates high results of visa-free regime with Russia
Zhang Hanhui noted that 2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese-Russian strategic partnership
Russia's lead negotiator suggests next US deal may involve Canada
Thus, Kirill Dmitriev responded to US President Donald Trump’s statement that a deal on Greenland would be presented soon
Greenland plans, uncertainty about allies, 24-hour weapons turnaround: Trump statements
According to the president, the United States will not have to pay anything for Greenland, Washington will be able to get all the necessary military access to the island
UAV crew of Volki Brigade eliminates valuable Ukrainian spotter in special op zone
The commander of the brigade’s reconnaissance and assault unit said that the eliminated serviceman had long been directing Ukrainian artillery and aviation strikes against Russian positions
Trump announces talks to give US 'total access' to Greenland
The US president said the details are being negotiated now
IN BRIEF: What is known about establishment of Board of Peace
Leaders and representatives of 19 countries signed the charter, alongside US President Donald Trump
Kiev returns bodies of two Russian soldiers captured without injuries — ombudswoman
Tatyana Moskalkova added that during a meeting on January 16, 2026, in Geneva with Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, she presented multiple pieces of evidence confirming war crimes committed by the Ukrainian armed forces
Putin greenlights idea of fully banning vapes in Russia
"Not only such decision is important but carrying appropriate work" among the youth also, the president stressed
US chooses not to sign deal with Ukraine in Davos to hear Russia's position — newspaper
One of the officials interviewed by the FT pointed to Russia's refusal to agree to the settlement plan for Ukraine developed by the US and Ukraine with the support of European leaders
AI could become smarter than all of humanity by 2031 — Musk
According to the businessman, AI that is smarter than any human will be created no later than 2027
Moscow vows to get Dutch court decision on Yukos shareholders annulled
On February 18, the Hague Court of Appeal reinstated an order of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which obliged Russia to pay $50 bln to the companies associated with former Yukos shareholders
Russian scientists create revolutionary weather-resistant laser communication technology
"This is a significant step toward achieving Russia's technological sovereignty in the field of advanced communications and sensor systems," Alexander Sergeyev said
Russia may consider restoring preserved foreign aircraft
Russian Transport Ministry expects investors will be found for the Domodedovo Airport of Moscow
Trump reports talks on Greenland's role in developing Golden Dome system
The US President has repeatedly said that the United States needs to own Greenland in order to deploy the system effectively
Berlin's spy allegations 'absurd,' response coming to hostile actions — Russian embassy
The diplomatic mission confirmed that Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry
Germany expels Russian deputy military attache — Der Spiegel
The German Foreign Ministry informed Russian ambassador Sergey Nechayev that the embassy employee must leave Germany within 72 hours
Europe debates building its own nukes amid tensions with US — media
The European officials are considering several options: upgrading France's arsenal, deploying its nuclear bombers abroad and strengthening NATO's conventional forces in the east
By detaining Jolie’s driver, Ukrainian TRC counted on generous ransom — Kherson Governor
"That TRC officials in Ukraine engage in extortion, promising detainees exemption from forced mobilization, has long been no secre," Vladimir Saldo said
Control, communications system of Russian Armed Forces to be enhanced with AI technologies
"We need to improve the control and communications system. To this end, we will actively use the technologies of artificial intelligence," Sergey Shoigu noted, speaking about the military agency’s plans in a number of key areas of activity in 2023
Russian fish, seafood exports to China up 13% in 2025
Estimates of the Fish Union’s analytical center are based on data from the Main Customs Administration of China
Greenland deal to preserve Denmark's sovereignty but update defense terms — media
According to the news agency, the agreement also envisages intensified NATO activity in the Arctic, stronger security for Greenland, and the extraction of raw materials on the island
EC President von der Leyen survives another no-confidence vote
A total of 165 members of the European Parliament backed the motion, while 390 voted against and 10 abstained
Russia asks for consular access to its national detained in Germany over Donbass aid
The embassy reiterated that civilians in Donbass had been subjected to terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime after the unconstitutional coup in Ukraine in February 2014 with the tacit approval of the West
Trump says work on Greenland agreements ongoing
It "will be amazing for the U.S.A.," US President said
Russian energy system sets historical record of power consumption
Stable frost covering a significant portion of the Russian territory became the main driver for load growth
Israeli bullets found in bodies of children killed in Iran — TASS source
Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities
Russia develops Mnogotochie anti-drone multi-bullet rounds
According to Rostec, experience shows that small arms are an effective means of defense against UAVs
Russian gas supplies may resume in coming years, says German official
Prime minister of Thuringia Mario Voigt also highlighted the need for Berlin to pursue a policy aimed at protecting Germany’s interests
US ex-intel officer says counterattacking may be difficult for Ukrainians
According to Scott Ritter, Ukraine’s armed forces have suffered major casualties on the front line
Over 20 leaders accept invitation to join 'Board of Peace' — Witkoff
US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff believes that Russia will join the body
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 445 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia outpaces Saudi Arabia by average daily oil production in June
RTS Index growth exceeds 2% as Bank of Russia sets exchange rates for January 23
The regulator lowered the dollar exchange rate for January 23 to 76.04 rubles, the euro to 88.79 rubles, and the yuan to 10.86 rubles
Russian embassy granted access to jailed founder of SOS Donbass group
Russian consular officer visited Novikova at Fleury-Merogis Prison outside Paris
Hungary won’t have to pay for its participation in Board of Peace — Orban's office
Hungary believes that the Board of Peace will bring together those who advocate for peace, and therefore participation in this body is in its interests, Gergely Gulyas stressed
Trump’s single statement pushes Zelensky to edges of Davos forum — Russian diplomat
No problems facing Ukraine and the Ukrainian people could have prevented Zelensky from racing to Davos had he had the chance to meet with the US president, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik noted
US sanctions against Russian oil companies destabilizing — Novak
Sanctions turned into the tool of economic blackmail, which lead to polarization of the world, duplication of technologies and reformatting of trade flows, the deputy PM said
IN BRIEF: US envoy says 'one issue' left in Ukraine talks, notes major progress
After the meeting in Moscow, contacts on settling the situation in Ukraine will take place at the working group level in Abu Dhabi, Steve Witkoff noted
Russian gas supplies to friendly countries close to 70% in 2025 — Novak
The work is underway on new routes of supplies to the East
Contribution to Board of Peace to require unblocking Russian assets in US — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it is not yet clear how the contribution will be formalized legally
NATO chief dodges question on who will own Greenland under future deal
Mark Rutte said that this issue did not come up anymore in his conversations with US President Donald Trump
IN BRIEF: Lavrov on irreversible multipolarity, Board of Peace, US territorial ambitions
The Russian foreign minister said that Moscow sees inconsistency in the Trump administration's approach to international security issues
Board of Peace, Venezuela, progress on Ukraine: Trump’s statements in Davos
The US president said the Board of Peace will operate in cooperation with the UN and many countries
Pakistan kicks off joint Exercise Friendship-2024 with Russia
The opening ceremony kicked off with the raising of the national flags and the singing of the national anthems of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Russian Federation
IMF revises Russian GDP growth outlook down to 2.5% in 2021
Activity in the coming months could prove weaker if stronger lockdowns need to be imposed, MF says in the Staff Concluding Statement
Palestine relations and possibility of contributing to Board of Peace: Putin's statements
Russia is ready to allocate $1 bln to the Board of Peace "first and foremost to support the Palestinian people," the Russian president said
Italian PM sees nothing odd about inviting Russia to join Board of Peace
Giorgia Meloni also noted she does not believe the Board of Peace could become a "private alternative" to the United Nations
Transatlantic relations dealt severe blow this week — Kallas
"This year we have already realized that these relationships are not the same as they were," said chief of European diplomacy
Sinners scores record 16 Oscar nominations
The film moved past previous record holders All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), which all garnered 14 Oscar nominations
Denmark not to allow crossing red lines when discussing Greenland — PM
Mette Frederiksen called on the EU allies for unity
Zelensky announces Ukrainian delegation to trilateral talks in UAE
The Ukrainian delegation will include Rustem Umerov, Kirill Budanov, Sergey Kislitsa, David Arakhamia and Andrey Gnatov
Trump may rush to Armageddon, ending aid to Ukraine, over EU’s trade bazooka — NYT
According to the report, "that would be a disaster for Europe"
Belarus workers taking part in protests against election results
Workers on strike marched through Minsk streets from one plant to another with workers of various enterprises joining them along the way
Indian Army receives 27,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles — newspaper
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of a joint Indian-Russian venture to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in the country in March 2019
UK, France try to build up influence in Arctic by supplying frigates to Denmark — expert
Alexander Stepanov described it as "frigate diplomacy"
Some people don’t get infected contacting COVID-19 patients, expert says
It remains unclear which resistance biomarkers to the virus they possess, according to the expert
Press review: Russia, US set high-level Moscow talks as Trump toughens EU stance at Davos
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 22nd
Russian embassy says it wasn't notified by France about tanker detention
Russian diplomats are currently finding out whether there are Russian citizens among the crew
Man attempts to break into Russian Consulate General in New York
The perpetrator tore down the New Year lights but failed to untie the Russian flag installed on the flagpole
Ushakov, Dmitriev taking part in Putin’s meeting with Witkoff, Kushner in Moscow
The meeting is also being attended by Commissioner of the US Federal Acquisition Service Josh Gruenbaum, the Kremlin reported
Russia to display its most sought-after drones at Abu Dhabi exhibition
Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev noted that unmanned technologies are one of the fastest-growing segments of the arms market
Normalization in BiH requires immediate closure of high representative office — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said that "It was obvious 20 years ago"
Share of friendly countries in Russian oil supplies hits 90% in 2025 — Novak
"Russian oil companies continued to develop new fields to maintain national production levels and the industry's competitiveness in the global market," the Russian deputy prime minister added
US and China sign off on a deal to sell TikTok’s US business — Semafor portal
The deal will be finalized this week
EU can work with Board of Peace if it is narrowed down to Gaza — diplomacy chief
Earlier on Thursday, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza peace efforts in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos
Palestinian president arrives in Moscow for meeting with Putin on January 22
The sides are expected to discuss "the latest developments in the Middle East"
Russia, India implementing dozens of major military cooperation projects — official
According to FSMTC Director Dmitry Shugayev, Russia has completed the construction of two Project 11356 naval vessels and delivered them to India
Russia’s international reserves up $16.6 bln over week — Central Bank
International reserves as of the close of business on January 16 stood at $769.1 bln
Zelensky says meeting between US, Russia, Ukraine planned for January 23-24 in UAE
Vladimir Zelensky said it's good that there will be a trilateral meeting at the technical level
Trump refers to himself as dictator following WEF speech
The US leader added that his remarks were based on common sense
Global LNG exports hit 430 mln tons in 2025, may rise 50% in 5-10 years — Novak
According to the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, the roster of exporters continues to expand, indicating a profound structural transformation of the gas market
Soyuz-5 carrier rocket first launch postponed — Roscosmos
This decision is based on technical grounds, Roscosmos said
France's detention of tanker in Mediterranean ups tensions with Russia — senator
Deputy Head of the Russian Federation Council Committee for Defense and Security Konstantin Basyuk believes that such a policy is unlikely to yield any dividends to Paris
Kiev has lost its own power generation capacity, relies on external sources — expert
Alexander Kharchenko noted that residents tend to turn on all their electrical appliances immediately after power is restored, which puts additional strain on the grid
Russia goes 7-0 in round two of 2026 Australian Open
The 2026 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park between January 18 and February 1
Russia's largest hydroelectric plant: five years after the accident
The dam in Russia’s Siberia suffered an industrial disaster on August 17, 2009
Gold prices rising amid decline in oil prices
Since the beginning of January 2026, the price of gold futures has risen by 12.37%
New START Treaty, Davos chaos, Marinera sailors’ fate: Foreign Ministry comment
Russia "still has not received" a substantive official response from the United States to Putin's initiative to extend the restrictions imposed by the New START Treaty for a year
US army secretary Driscoll to take part in consultations on Ukraine in UAE — Axios
Special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of the American leader Jared Kushner will also participate
Kalashnikov to organize demonstration flights of its products in other countries
The arms manufacturer said that many exhibition visitors were primarily interested in the Skat-350M all-weather high-altitude reconnaissance drone and the KUB-2E and KUB-10E guided loitering munitions
Ukraine loses 50 heavy quadrocopters during day from actions of West battlegroup
Also, 33 UAV control points, a Starlink satellite communication station, four ammunition depots, and 10 ground-based robotic complexes of the Ukrainian army were identified and destroyed
Ukrainian armed forces committed genocide of Russians in Krasnoarmeysk — Tribunal
According to chairman Maxim Grigoriev, testimonies from victims and eyewitnesses of the Ukrainian armed forces' crimes detail where, how, and when the killings and torture of local residents took place
