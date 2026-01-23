US delegates briefed Putin on Ukraine-themed US meetings in Davos — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. During a meeting in the Kremlin, US delegates briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the results of Ukraine-themed US meetings in Davos, including Donald Trump’s talks with Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"As it is known, the delegates travelled from Davos, where they participated in a series of meetings along with their President Donald Trump, including in those related to Ukrainian settlement," he said.

The Russian president’s guests "have shared their firsthand impressions and opinions about the US president’s Davos meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, where [Special Envoy Steve] Witkoff and [entrepreneur Jared] Kushner were both present in person."

Apart from that, the US delegates "gave assessment to other contacts they had in December and January, including meetings in Florida’s Mar-a-Lago and in a number of European capitals.".