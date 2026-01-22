Kiev has lost its own power generation capacity, relies on external sources — expert

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian capital has effectively lost its own power generation capacity and now depends entirely on external sources, according to Alexander Kharchenko, head of the Kiev-based Energy Research Center.

"Kiev has virtually no internal power generation left," Kharchenko explained. "Much of its infrastructure has been either destroyed or damaged to such an extent that restoration in the near future is impossible. As a result, the city is completely reliant on imported electricity. There is also significant damage across the network," he said in an interview with the Ukrainian media outlet Telegraf.

Kharchenko emphasized that, given the current circumstances, it is impossible to predict when hourly power outages might resume. He noted that residents tend to turn on all their electrical appliances immediately after power is restored, which puts additional strain on the grid.

"Consequently, all previous consumption schedules are no longer valid. To develop new ones, we need comprehensive data, but right now, there is simply no clear understanding. For example, an apartment building that previously consumed 100 kW now consumes around 300 kW," he explained.

In Kharchenko’s view, even favorable weather conditions will not immediately improve the situation. "While milder weather can reduce overall consumption and alleviate some pressure, given Kiev’s current state, this will not lead to immediate improvements," he concluded.

Power supply disruptions in Kiev and its surrounding regions began in late 2025 due to severe damage to energy facilities in the capital’s area. On January 9, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to consider leaving the city if possible, citing ongoing issues with heating and electricity. At that time, he reported that half of the apartment buildings were without thermal power.

By January 13, Klitschko announced that the situation had worsened, with shortages affecting even critical infrastructure. He remarked that Kiev’s energy crisis was the most severe since February 2022. On January 20, the city experienced a new series of explosions, which led to further outages of electricity, heating, and water. The Ukrainian parliament building was also affected, highlighting the widespread impact of the ongoing crisis.