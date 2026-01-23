Ground-based robotic systems immune to EW when controlled via satellite — soldier

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Ground-based robotic systems, in particular, of the Kurier (Courier) type, are immune to electronic warfare (EW) when controlled via satellite communications, a ground-based robotic system operator, call sign "Yenot" (Raccoon) from the 114th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army of the Southern Military District, part of the Center Battlegroup, said.

"We use a 'Sputnik' (satellite communications system), and there are no obstacles for it. If it’s not raining, if the sky is clear, we can go anywhere," he said, answering a question which ground-based robotic system control method is more practical against enemy electronic warfare systems.

The serviceman noted that radio communication is also effective against enemy electronic warfare systems. "It [the Kurier] has a repeater included that can be locked onto, and it can travel quite far. It uses a low control frequency, which is very difficult to jam with electronic warfare systems, so it will be easy to control," he said.

About the platform

The Courier ground-based robotic system is a multifunctional robotic platform capable of attacking the enemy and, with mounted module with a front roller, conducting mine clearance, laying minefields, concealing the movement of units with aerosol screens, evacuating the wounded, and delivering various cargo. The first batch of 50 the robotic systems was delivered to the troops in the fall of 2024.

Unmanned Systems Troops

As Colonel Sergey Ishtuganov, deputy head of the Unmanned Systems Forces, reported in November 2025, "The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Russian Armed Forces have been established. The structure of this new branch of the armed forces has been determined, the head of the Unmanned Systems Forces has been appointed, military administration units have been created at all levels. Operational regiments and other units have been formed." The new branch of the armed forces is being formed in accordance with instructions by Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov announced at the ministry’s year-end board meeting that the formation of unmanned systems forces is scheduled to be completed in 2026, and that it is necessary to transition from performing individual tasks in groups to comprehensive joint actions within subdivisions and military units.