Russia will continue to work with OPEC+ to stabilize oil market, says Putin

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia intends to continue cooperation with OPEC countries under the agreement to stabilize the global oil market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of "Russia Calling!" investment forum.

"Russia influences the global energy market, it has a serious impact, but we achieve the greatest effect when we work together with other producers. Only coordinated steps bring the optimal effect for global energy markets. In this sense, we will continue to work with Saudi Arabia, with countries of the Persian Gulf, with the OPEC countries within the framework of the system that has been created in recent years, - OPEC+," he said.

According to Putin, Russia and OPEC+ have a common goal, despite "disputes over some minor elements". "The goal is to ensure that the market is balanced, acceptable for both producers and consumers, and, most importantly, that it is predictable," he concluded.