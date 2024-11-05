Harris has 4-point lead over Trump in final PBS election poll

WASHINGTON, November 5. /TASS/. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is ahead of Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump by four percentage points in the latest survey conducted by PBS, NPR and the Marist Poll.

According to the poll, Harris has the support of 51% of respondents to Trump’s 47%. The survey of 1,297 respondents conducted on October 31-November 2 indicated that Harris’ popularity rating has gone up two percentage points since early October.

An earlier poll conducted by Research Co. revealed that Harris was ahead of Trump in swing state Pennsylvania by one percentage point. Among those polled, 49% supported the Democratic candidate and 48% - her opponent.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 5. The Democrats were expected to be represented by the current US president, Joe Biden. However, following his poor performance at the June debate with ex-US President Trump, he opted to withdraw from the race and endorsed Vice President Harris. She was later formally nominated as the party’s presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.