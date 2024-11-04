Germany ‘shamefully resigned’ itself to destruction of Nord Stream — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Berlin "shamefully resigned itself to the humiliating" destruction of the Nord Stream, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The German government shamefully resigned itself to the humiliating destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines to the detriment of the fundamental interests of the German economy and the German people," he said.

Lavrov also drew attention to the fact that "reckless proposals" are being made about strikes with Western long-range systems deep into Russian territory. "I am not going to talk about the absurdity of the idea of fighting Russia to victory. At the very least, this will greatly reduce the chances of potential participants in such a war for any role in a multipolar future," he stressed.