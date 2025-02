MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence that his US counterpart Donald Trump will quickly establish order among European elites, which will soon "stand at the master’s feet, wagging their tails tenderly."

"Trump, given his personality, his firmness, will establish order fairly quickly. And all of them, quickly, you will see, stand at the master’s feet, wagging their tails tenderly," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.