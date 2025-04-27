MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. North Korean servicemen took part in the operation to liberate the Kursk Region in accordance with the fourth article of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed in June 2024, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told kp.ru.

"North Korean servicemen took part in the operation to liberate the Kursk border region in accordance with Article 4 of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed in June 2024. The solidarity shown by our North Korean friends is a manifestation of the high, truly allied level of our relations. We are confident that our relations will continue to strengthen and develop in the future," the diplomat said.

A massive Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6, 2024. The complete mopping-up of the territory lasted 264 days. According to Putin, the complete defeat of the enemy in the Kursk border area creates conditions for further successful actions of the Russian troops in other important areas of the front and "brings closer the defeat of the neo-Nazi regime." The Russian president congratulated and thanked the servicemen of the military units that took part in the liberation of the region.