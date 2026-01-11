Iran announces arrest of two Mossad-affiliated organizers of protests

DUBAI, January 12. /TASS/. The special services of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) detained two people in the North Khorasan Province in northeastern Iran who are believed to be linked to the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, Tasnim reported, citing a source.

According to the news agency, the detainees played "a key role in organizing mass unrest in the country." The source noted that communication devices, small arms, and ammunition were seized from the suspects during a search.

On December 29, traders launched protests in Tehran due to the sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate. On December 30, students joined the unrest. The riots spread to most major cities.

The protests peaked on the evening of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a child, were killed as a result of the rioters' actions. Authorities reported the deaths of 38 law enforcement officers. Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani stated that rioters burned 25 mosques, damaged 26 banks, three medical centers, 10 government buildings, more than 100 fire trucks, buses, and ambulances, as well as 24 apartments. The Iranian authorities called the rioters terrorists and blamed Israel and the US for orchestrating the unrest.