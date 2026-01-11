Iran to retaliate against Israel, US if attacked, parliament speaker warns

DUBAI, January 11. /TASS/. Tehran will carry out strikes against Israel and US military bases in the Middle East if attacked, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Iranian parliament speaker, warned.

"Both the occupied territories (Israel - TASS) and US military and naval bases will be legitimate targets for us in case of an armed attack by the United States," Iran’s state broadcaster quoted him as saying.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s readiness to come to the "rescue" of Iranian protesters.