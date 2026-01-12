Ovechkin ranks second in number of NHL seasons with 20 or more goals

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. Alexander Ovechkin, captain and forward for the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League (NHL), ranks second in the number of regular seasons with 20 or more goals.

Early on January 12, the 40-year-old Russian scored a goal in an away game against Nashville, which was his 20th of the season.

This marks the 21st consecutive regular season in which Ovechkin has scored 20 or more goals. He surpassed Ron Francis in this category and moved into second place. Gordie Howe is the leader in this category, having scored at least 20 goals in 22 consecutive seasons from 1949 to 1971.