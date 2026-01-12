Trump open to meeting with Iranians on nuclear program — White House press pool

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with Iranian representatives to discuss Tehran's nuclear program, White House press pool journalists reported.

According to their information, representatives of the "Iranian leadership called" the US leader on January 10. "Iran wants to negotiate, yes. We may meet with them, I mean, a meeting is being set up," Trump said. According to Reuters, the talks were about Tehran's nuclear program. The news agency also pointed out that the US leader noted that Washington is in contact with Iran’s opposition forces.

In 2015, Iran and the UK, Germany, China, Russia, the US, and France signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ending a crisis that began in 2002 when the West accused Tehran of developing nuclear weapons. However, in 2018, US President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the agreement and reinstated all US sanctions against Iran. In response, Tehran announced in 2020 that it would reduce its commitments under the JCPOA and restrict IAEA inspectors' access to nuclear facilities. The agency continued its inspections until the Iranian-Israeli escalation in June 2025.