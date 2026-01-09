High time for Europe to talk to Russia — Italian PM

ROME, January 9. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes that it is time for Europe to talk to Russia.

"I think that [French President Emmanuel] Macron is right: I believe that it is also time for the EU to start negotiating with Russia," Meloni said at a press conference summarizing the past year's results. "The question, of course, is who should do it. There are too many voices," she pointed out.

"I have always supported appointing an EU special envoy for Ukraine," the Italian prime minister added.

However, she believes that the conditions for Russia's return to the G7 have not yet been met. Nevertheless, she did not rule it out in the future. "We need to see when peace will be achieved and under what conditions," Meloni said.