MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Ukraine lost about 1,330 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In particular, the Ukrainian army lost up to 205 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, up to 200 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, over 160 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, more than 400 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, over 290 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East, and up to 70 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnerp.

Battlegroups North, West, South

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and an assault regiment near Kondratovka, Miropolye, and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region. They also hit the forces of a Ukrainian territorial brigade near Staritsa and Maryino in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army lost two motor vehicles, two ammunition depots, and three supply depots.

Battlegroup West hit the forces and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an air mobile brigade, an air assault brigade, and two National Guard brigades near Kovsharovka, Sinikha, Novoosinovo, Monachinovka, Nechvolodovka, and Glushkovka in the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost three armored vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, and four ammunition depots.

Units of Battlegroup South hit the forces of four Ukrainian mechanized brigades and a marine brigade near Nikiforovka, Konstantinovka, Nikolayevka, Raiskoye, Kramatorsk, and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian military lost an armored personnel carrier, three armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, a British-made AS-90 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, and an electronic warfare system.

Battlegroups Center, East, Dnepr

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center hit the forces and equipment of three Ukrainian heavy mechanized brigades, two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an air mobile brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments, four National Guard brigades, and the special task brigade Azov (designated as a terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia) near Toretskoye, Dobropolye, Artyomovka, Vodyanskoye, Grishino, and Belitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Novopavlovka, Gavrilovka, and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The enemy lost over 400 troops, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, a French-made VAB armored personnel carrier, five armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, a British-made AS-90 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, and an electronic warfare system.

Units of Battlegroup East hit the forces of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, three assault regiments, an assault battalion, and a territorial defense brigade near Shevchenkovskoye, Zaliznichnohye, Priluki, Novoukrainka, Zhovtnevoye, Golubkovo, and Samoilovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Alexandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The enemy lost 18 motor vehicles and two supply depots.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the forces of a Ukrainian mountain assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Orekhov, Kirovo, and Yurkovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region. An infantry fighting vehicle, 21 motor vehicles, an artillery system, a multiple rocket launcher, and two ammunition depots were destroyed.