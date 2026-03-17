Over 252 children killed in DPR since 2014 due to Ukrainian aggression

DONETSK, March 17. /TASS/. More than 250 children have been killed and 1,045 injured as a result of Ukrainian aggression in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) since 2014, the region’s head Denis Pushilin said in an interview with TASS.

"Over the course of the conflict, 252 children have been killed and 1,045 children have been injured. Of course, this is monstrous and unacceptable," Pushilin said.

He added that every effort must be made to prevent such a tragedy from recurring. "Of course, this is a great tragedy, these are crimes that must not be forgotten, especially when it comes to children. These are war crimes, the most horrific crimes," the regional head concluded.