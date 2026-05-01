MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s special presidential envoy and the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, commended Germany’s Berliner Zeitung newspaper for its continued effort to cover the Mindich corruption case in Ukraine.

"Kudos to Berliner Zeitung for not burying Ukraine’s corruption investigations," he wrote on the X social network. "The Mindich tapes probe is an official anti-corruption case—yet legacy media’s silence speaks volumes about bias and a lack of genuine truth-seeking."

Late on April 28, Ukraine’s Ukrainskaya Pravda outlet published recordings of businessman Timur Mindich discussing defense contracts with then-Defense Minister, now National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Secretary Rustem Umerov, as well as conversations with an associate of Vladimir Zelensky, Sergey Shefir, about pooling money for bail for minister Alexey Chernyshov, with Umerov’s press service declining to comment.