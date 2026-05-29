Russia to treat Armenians as other migrants if Armenia quits EAEU — Putin

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. If Armenia quits the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), its citizens will be subjected to the same conditions and requirements as migrants from other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

Putin said Russia will apply "requirements introduced for migrants from CIS countries" to Armenian citizens.

"It means that they will need to buy a permission to work in Russia. It means that they will become eligible for compulsory medical insurance only after living in Russia for at least five years. And so on, and so forth - there are lots of conditions," Putin said when asked what will change if Armenia quits the EAEU.