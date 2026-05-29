Armenia announces plans to continue working in good faith within EAEU

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Yerevan intends to continue participating in good faith in the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), taking the national interests of all member states into account, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said.

"We have repeatedly reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union aimed at ensuring economic stability and sustainable development of our countries and the region as a whole. The Republic of Armenia is determined to continue participating in the work of the Union in good faith, based on mutual respect, equal partnership, and consideration of the national interests of all member states," the official pointed out at an Astana meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which involved the participating countries’ delegations.