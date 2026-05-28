Russian troops take control of over 60 sq. km of territory in Kharkov Region this year

LUGANSK, May 28. /TASS/. Russian troops have kept the initiative on the battlefield in the Kharkov Region, placed over 60 sq. km of territory under their control and liberated 20 communities in that area since early this year, Deputy Head of the Kharkov Region Military-Civilian Administration for Defense and Security Yevgeny Lisnyak told a briefing.

"Despite the enemy’s fierce resistance, the massive use of FPV drones and counterattacks, Russian troops have kept the initiative. A key result has been the liberation of 20 communities, the advance to tactically important frontiers and the creation of conditions for a further movement forward towards Veliky Burluk and Olkhovatka," the regional defense official said.

Since early this year, "over 60 sq. km of territory have come under the control of Russian troops in the Kharkov Region," he added.