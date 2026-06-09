Russia, China view electricity supply contract as valid — Inter RAO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 9. /TASS/. Russia has not supplied electricity to China this year but the parties still consider the contract concluded until 2036 to be valid, Inter RAO CEO Sergei Dregval told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The export contract with China is valid until the end of 2036. Despite the lack of supplies at present, both sides consider the contract valid," he said.

As of the end of last year, Russia supplied 300 million kWh to China.

Since January 1, China has completely stopped the purchase of electricity from Russia. The rejection of supplies was said to be the result of high export prices, which in 2026 exceeded domestic Chinese prices for the first time, rendering further purchases unprofitable for Beijing.