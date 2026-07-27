Casualties in Rostov-on-Don, Belgorod, 276 UAVs: aftermath of attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 276 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Two people have so far been reported killed, while five more suffered injuries in an aerial attack on Rostov-on-Don.

A total of 12 people, including two children, were injured in a drone attack on Belgorod.

TASS has compiled key information on the aftermath of attacks.

Scale

- Over the past night, on-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 276 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Penza, Rostov, Tula, Ulyanovsk, Yaroslavl, Moscow, Krasnodar regions, the Republic of Crimea, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Udmurt Republic, and the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Aftermath in Rostov-on-Don

- Two people were killed in an aerial attack on Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia, Regional Governor Yury Slyusar said on his Telegram channel.

- Five people suffered injuries of varying severity, two of whom are in serious condition, including a teenager.

- The injured received medical assistance, one with minor injuries on site, while four with more serious wounds were taken to the Rostov-on-Don Emergency Hospital.

- According to Slyusar, ground damage was recorded in the Zheleznodorozhny, Proletarsky, and Leninsky districts of the city.

- Falling UAV debris caused fire in several places, including on the premises of a private enterprise, in warehouse facilities, and a number of private houses.

- Several cars near houses caught fire.

- Firefighters quickly extinguished almost all of the fires.

- Rescuers are currently extinguishing a fire over an area of 400 square meters.

- Slyusar added that windows shattered in several private houses, on the upper floors of an apartment building and in a social institution.

- The prosecutor’s office is overseeing the situation to make sure the rights of residents are protected following the aerial attack.

- Interaction with all relevant agencies has been ensured to promptly provide medical and other assistance to citizens.

- Territorial prosecutors are monitoring the situation on site.

Aftermath in Belgorod

- Ukrainian forces hit Belgorod with drones, injuring 12 people, including two children, the emergency response headquarters of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region reported on its Max channel.

- One woman, who sustained a blind shrapnel wound in the temporal area, received medical assistance on site.

- A number of people with various injuries were taken to hospitals.

- Several apartments in an apartment building and over 15 cars caught fire in the city.

- Firefighters extinguished all of the fires.

- A private house was partially destroyed and several apartment buildings were damaged.

- Specialists extinguished fires in buildings caused by the drone attack on Belgorod. Some residents are still unable to return to their apartments, and temporary shelters have been set up, Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov reported on his Max channel.

Other regions

- Due to a drone attack on the Yaroslavl Region, traffic was temporarily blocked on the exit from Yaroslavl towards Moscow, starting from the intersection of Moskovsky Prospekt and the South-Western Ring Road, Regional Governor Mikhail Evraev reported on his Max channel.

- Traffic has now been resumed, public transport is returning to its regular routes.

- The governor reported that a man sustained shrapnel wounds.

- He is receiving all necessary medical assistance.

- The Udmurt Republic is repelling the largest drone attack in recent times, with no casualties reported, Regional Governor Alexander Brechalov wrote on his Max channel.

- Emergency services are working on site.

- Staff at the Wildberries sorting center and logistics complex in Sarapul in the Udmurt Republic were evacuated due to safety regulations, the press service of the merged company Wildberries and Russ (RWB) reported.