Tehran says US helicopter incident near Hormuz not deliberate — TV

CAIRO, June 9. /TASS/. Iran did not intend to shoot down a US Apache attack helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the broadcaster’s sources, Tehran informed mediators that the incident was "unintentional" and occurred "as a result of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz." The Iranian side, the sources said, does not refuse negotiations with the United States and intends to continue pursuing a diplomatic solution.

Earlier on June 9, reports emerged that a US Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz. Later, US President Donald Trump said Iran had shot it down and promised retaliatory measures against the Islamic Republic.