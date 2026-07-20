WTA introduces mandatory gender testing for female tennis players

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has required female athletes to undergo gender testing for the presence of the SRY gene, which is associated with male-type biological development, journalist Ben Rothenberg reported on X.

According to the reporter, the test requires a mouth swab. If the gene is absent, an athlete will be allowed to compete in WTA-sanctioned tournaments. If the result is positive, the tennis player will be temporarily suspended pending additional medical examination.

Under the new document, which all athletes are required to sign, refusal to undergo testing may result in disciplinary action by the association.

In March 2026, the International Olympic Committee decided to ban transgender athletes (the LGBT movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) from competing in women's events.