Moscow, Minsk ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Union State — Russia

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are ready to use all means, including nuclear weapons, to defend the Union State, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

"The modalities of interaction between the armed forces of Russia and Belarus, as well as between the security agencies of Russia and Belarus, are constantly being improved. We are constantly ready to use all means, including nuclear ones, to ensure the security of the Union State," the diplomat said in an interview with Izvestia.

He also noted the demonstrative and provocative build-up of NATO's armed forces in the immediate vicinity of the borders of the Union State.