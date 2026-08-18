Five civilians injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the Belgorod Region, injuring five people, the region’s emergency response center reported.

"Five people were injured during the latest attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces," the center said in a statement.

It added that in the Bobrava settlement in the Rakityansky district, a married couple was injured when an FPV drone struck their car. The woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her back, and the man suffered a blast injury, according to a preliminary assessment by medics. Two other men sustained shrapnel wounds when a drone exploded at a facility in the Gruzskoye settlement, Borisovsky district. All four will be transferred from the Rakityansky Central District Hospital to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 for further examination and treatment. In the Razumnoye settlement, Belgorodsky district, a man suffered acoustic trauma as a result of a drone attack on a commercial facility; after receiving first-aid treatment, he will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

A commercial facility, an apartment building, and a private home were damaged, along with a power line and two vehicles as a result of Ukraine’s attacks on the Belgorodsky district, the report says. Another vehicle was destroyed by fire, and an outbuilding also caught fire. In the Graivoronsky district, a garage and the roof of a private home were on fire, and windows were shattered at another residence. In the Shebekinsky district, a hangar burned down, and several private homes, an apartment building, a car, and a power line were damaged. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky and Rakityansky districts, the roofs of two private homes were damaged, an outbuilding burned down, and a car was also damaged.