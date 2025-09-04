China says visa-free travel for Russians shows wider cooperation between nations

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. China's cancellation of the visa regime for Russians reflects deeper cooperation between China and Russia, Li Hongzhong, a Politburo member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, told Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"This is an important foreign policy course that embodies the enhancement, expansion and deepening of cooperation between China and Russia," he said.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said that Beijing will introduce a visa-free regime of up to 30 days for Russians with a regular foreign passport from September 15. Russians will be able to visit China under a visa-free regime for business, tourism, visiting relatives or friends, and exchanging visits. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS that the issue of retaliatory visa cancellation for Chinese citizens when traveling to Russia is under consideration.