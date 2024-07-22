Tesla to launch mass production of humanoid robots in 2026 — Musk

NEW YORK, July 22. /TASS/. US electric car manufacturer Tesla plans to use humanoid robots on its assembly lines in 2025 and start mass production of them for sale to other companies a year later, the company's founder, entrepreneur Elon Musk, said.

"Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026," he wrote on his X page.

Musk said on June 14 that Tesla will put several thousand robots into production at the company's facilities in 2025. The businessman proposed the idea of producing a humanoid robot in August 2021. The project was named Optimus, the model will be as tall as a person and will be able to lift a weight of about 20 kilograms.