Russian economy doing well amid sanctions, so Moscow doesn’t seek their removal — envoy

NEW YORK, April 4. /TASS/. The Russian economy has weathered Western sanctions fairly well, so Moscow is not seeking to get them relaxed, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev told CNN.

"First of all, many Russians believe that sanctions actually have been good to transition Russia from dependence on the West. If you look at our GDP growth, it’s still 4% last year versus 1% for Europe. And our debt to GDP is 18% versus another 100% for Europe. So the Russian economy has done well, and we don’t ask for any sanction relief," he said.