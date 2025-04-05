MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The losses of Ukrainian troops over the past day amounted to 75 servicemen in the zone of Russia’s North battlegroup, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s North battlegroup in the Belgorod direction inflicted losses on concentrations of manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Krasnopolye and Miropolskoye in the Sumy region. The enemy's losses amounted to 75 servicemen, 2 tanks, 4 combat armored vehicles, 5 cars and 2 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of Russia’s East battlegroup amounted to 140 soldiers per day.

"Units of Russia’s East battlegroup occupied more advantageous lines and positions. They inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Otradnoye and Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy's losses amounted to 140 servicemen, six vehicles and a field artillery gun," the ministry said.