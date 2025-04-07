International acceptance of Mir cards grows despite sanctions — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Mir card is being accepted in more countries worldwide even despite sanctions, head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"Despite the sanctions, we are gradually expanding the acceptance of Mir cards in friendly countries our tourists go to," she said.

Currently, apart from Russia the Mir card is accepted in 13 countries. In nine of them (Armenia, Venezuela, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Laos, Moldova, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Nicaragua) the payment system operates with restrictions - at the discretion of banks or points of sale - or not throughout the entire territory of the country. Mir is accepted everywhere in Abkhazia, Belarus, Cuba and South Ossetia.

Six countries are in the beginning stages of accepting Mir cards on their territory: Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Thailand and Sri Lanka. Another three - Egypt, Iran and Mauritius - have announced plans to welcome Mir as well. And six more countries are ready to talk about its introduction. In recent years, Mir has stopped being accepted in Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.