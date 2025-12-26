Chukotka's 1,000th business resident plans building energy-efficient houses

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic registered the 1,000th resident of the Russian Federation Arctic Zone - an investment project to build energy-efficient low-rise turnkey wooden houses in Chukotka's city of Bilibino, the corporation's press service said.

"Under an agreement with the Corporation, a new, the 1,000th, resident invests more than 160 million rubles (2 million), creates 24 jobs, including 16 high-performance ones. The V Komforte Group of Companies will create a full-service enterprise in Bilibino. The program is to design and build up to seven wooden houses per year under typical and individual projects with an emphasis on energy efficiency, end-to-end quality control and the use of fire- and bio-resistant materials. The company will offer a full range of services: from surveys and linking the project to the site to foundation, installation, finishing works, security systems, and garbage collection. The company plans to start production in the second half of 2026," the press service said.

The company will use domestic technologies, equipment and building materials, including from local suppliers, thus ensuring sustainable supplies. The business resident will not depend on foreign sanctions.

"Nowadays, business residents are implementing 32 projects in Chukotka, and nine have been put into operation already," Director of the Corporations' Office in Chukotka Pavel Bakulin said. "Businesses have invested 48 billion rubles ($616 million) and created more than 1,800 jobs."

The Russian Federation Arctic Zone is a special economic zone for advanced development of the northern territories. Any business, investing at least 1 million rubles ($13,000) in a new project, may receive the status of a business resident, which grants tax and administrative preferences.