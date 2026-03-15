Referendum in Kazakhstan considered valid as voter turnout exceeds 50%

ASTANA, March 15. /TASS/. Voter turnout at Kazakhstan’s nationwide referendum on a new constitution has reached 51.93% as of 2:00 p.m. local time (9:00 a.m. GMT), making it valid according to legal requirements, the Central Referendum Commission reported.

According to data presented by Commission Secretary Shavkat Utemisov at a briefing, 51.93% of citizens, or 6,471,378 people, have voted so far.

Under Kazakhstan’s constitutional law On the Republican Referendum, the vote is considered valid if over half of registered voters participate. This referendum included 12,461,796 citizens on the voter lists.