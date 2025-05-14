Russian troops to receive large batch of shortened AK-12 assault rifles

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, May 14. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer will deliver a large batch of the latest shortened AK-12 assault rifles to Russian troops this spring, Kalashnikov Group Chief Designer for Small Arms Sergey Urzhumtsev told reporters on Wednesday.

"The shortened AK-12 is primarily designed for arming assault units. This modification of the assault rifle underwent an active operational evaluation in troops in 2024, following which the Russian Defense Ministry placed an order for quite a large batch that is due to arrive for the troops already in the spring of this year," the small arms chief designer said.

The Kalashnikov Group said earlier that the shortened assault rifles are primarily intended to arm UAV operators, drivers of motor and armored vehicles, Signal Corps personnel and other servicemen for whom small arms are not basic armament.