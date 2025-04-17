IMF records slowdown in global economic growth, but not recession — Managing Director

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will publish a report on the prospects for the development of the world economy next week, in which it will announce a significant slowdown in its growth rate, but not a recession, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, announced on Thursday.

"In it (the IMF new World Economic Outlook - TASS), our new growth projections will include notable markdowns, but not recession. We will also see markups to the inflation forecasts for some countries. We will caution that protracted high uncertainty raises the risk of financial market stress. Earlier this month, we saw unusual movements in some key bond and currency markets," she noted, speaking at the fund ahead of the spring meeting of the governing bodies of the IMF and the World Bank, which will be held next week.

Georgieva presented a chart recording the gradual depreciation of the dollar against the euro, as well as a curve of growth in the yield of US Treasury securities amid increased uncertainty.

"It is not the sort of smile one wants to see. Such movements should be taken as a warning. Everyone suffers if financial conditions worsen," the head of the IMF said.

She added that in the report, the fund will point out the need for decisive political action to eliminate disagreements.