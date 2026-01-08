Russia-Iran relations experiencing best period in history — Iranian ambassador

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russia-Iran relations are comprehensive and are going through their best historical period, encompassing all key areas of cooperation between the two countries, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with TASS.

"An important point that we all need to pay attention to is that, first, Iran-Russia relations are truly comprehensive; that is, we are currently in the best historical state of relations in the political, economic, cultural, military and security spheres," he said, assessing the results of dialogue between Moscow and Tehran in 2025.

In this regard, the ambassador noted that relations in all the areas mentioned are "characterized by a positive and expanding trend."