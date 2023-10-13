Russia ready to evacuate people from Israel, Palestine at any moment — Putin

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Russia is ready to organize the evacuation of people from Israel and Palestine at any moment, when conditions allow it, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"We are ready (to organize the evacuation of citizens - TASS) at the drop of a hat, when the conditions are right, as bombing continues every day. If someone wants to leave Israel - alright, we will do it in a moment’s notice," he said when asked about the evacuation of citizens from the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Putin called on all Russian nationals who wish to leave Israel and Palestine promptly to contact the Russian embassy. The president thanked the reporter for her question about the evacuation of Russians from the conflict area and promised to delegate this task to the Foreign Ministry.

"If there is even one individual who wants to leave these territories now, we are ready to help," the president added.