Graivoronsky district head in moderately severe condition — governor

BELGOROD, January 8. /TASS/. Head of the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod Region Dmitry Pankov who was injured in an attack by the Ukrainian army, is in moderately severe condition and has been taken to the district’s central regional hospital, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The district head was taken to the Graivoronsky district’s central regional hospital with a closed head injury and multiple shrapnel wounds. Doctors say his condition is moderately severe," he wrote on Telegram.

Pankov went to the village of Golovchino to assess the damage from a drone strike on a commercial property, according to Gladkov. At that moment, another drone struck. During the attack, the district head was assisting a woman whose car was damaged in the first drone strike. Gladkov noted that this was Pankov's third injury.