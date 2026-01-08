Greenland important for missile defense — US vice president

NEW YORK, January 8. /TASS/. The United States believes that Greenland is of critical importance from the point of view of the missile defense infrastructure, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"Greenland is critical not just to our national security, but to the world’s national security," he said. "The entire missile defense infrastructure is partially dependent on Greenland."

In his opinion, Denmark has been unable to properly ensure the island’s security.

Greenland is an autonomous region of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. According to it, the United States has committed to defending the island from aggression.