Trump announces meeting with oil company executives on January 9

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that on January 9 he will hold a meeting with executives of major oil companies planning to invest at least $100 bln in Venezuela’s oil sector.

"We are meeting tomorrow with all big oil executives. We will meet right here, at the White House," he said in an interview with Fox News.

Trump added that executives from 14 companies will take part in the meeting. "They are going to rebuild the oil infrastructure [of Venezuela]. They are going to spend at least $100 bln," Trump said.