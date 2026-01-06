About 200 US servicemen were in Caracas to capture Maduro — Hegseth

WASHINGTON, January 6. /TASS/. About two hundred US military were in downtown Caracas during the US operation for kidnapping President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, War Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

"As nearly 200 of our greatest Americans went downtown in Caracas" in order to capture "an indicted individual wanted by American Justice in support of law enforcement without a single American killed," the War Secretary said. "[It] seems those Russian air defenses didn't quite work so well," Hegseth added.