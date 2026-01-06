{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US strikes on Venezuela

About 200 US servicemen were in Caracas to capture Maduro — Hegseth

War Secretary Pete Hegseth stressed that not a single American soldier was killed

WASHINGTON, January 6. /TASS/. About two hundred US military were in downtown Caracas during the US operation for kidnapping President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, War Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

"As nearly 200 of our greatest Americans went downtown in Caracas" in order to capture "an indicted individual wanted by American Justice in support of law enforcement without a single American killed," the War Secretary said. "[It] seems those Russian air defenses didn't quite work so well," Hegseth added.

White House says it is not involved in gunfire in Caracas — NBC News
Sounds of gunfire are heard near the presidential residence in Venezuela
Restoring peak oil production in Venezuela could take decades — US expert
Tom Kloza opined that it might be relatively easy with a friendly administration to get back to two million barrels per day but that would happen later this decade"
US oil companies seek to return to Venezuela's energy sector — Trump
The US leader said that "they're going to rebuild the infrastructure"
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Kremlin stresses Chechen leader’s harsh statements taken out of context
Kadyrov’s words are taken out of context, the Kremlin spokesman stressed
Trump makes no secret that true US purpose is to seize Venezuelan oil — Medvedev
According to him, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly said that the current US administration’s true purpose is to grab their oil and other fossils
US will find it hard to bring oil companies back to Venezuela — expert
American energy expert Tom Kloza noted that it will be difficult due to the country's peculiarities and the situation on world markets
US triumph in Venezuela could turn into disaster — Russian senator
Alexey Pushkov opined that by attacking Venezuela and capturing its president, the US violated all norms, "once again stirring up the whole world, returning it to the savage imperialism of the 19th century"
Russia downs 41 Ukrainian drones over regions during three hours on Sunday evening
14 of them were destroyed over the Kursk Region
Black Sea Fleet rejects submarine surfacing reports near French coast
The fleet pointed out that "the submarine crew is currently conducting a routine inter-fleet transfer after performing missions as part of the Russian Navy’s standing task force stationed in the Mediterranean Sea"
Trump says hardly possible that Kiev attacked Russian president's residence
According to the US President, "there is something that happened fairly nearby," but it had nothing to do with the attack on the Russian leader's official residence
Russia bans entry to 28 Canadian supporters of neo-Nazism, MFA announces
This was done in response to unlawful anti-Russian entry restrictions earlier announced by Ottawa
China backs emergency UN Security Council meeting on US operation in Venezuela
Lin Jian added that countries have the full right to choose their own partners for cooperation and external powers should not interfere in their internal affairs under any pretext
Russian armed forces liberate settlement of Podoly in Kharkov Region
The Russian defense ministry also reported that air defense systems have shot down 210 enemy fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Xi Jinping urges Ireland to promote development of China-EU relations
The Chinese President noted that Beijing and Brussels should maintain a partnership approach, view relations in the long term, and resolve disagreements "objectively and rationally"
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Russia-Venezuela strategic partnership agreement comes into force
The agreement, initiated by the president, strengthens bilateral cooperation in political and economic spheres, including energy, mineral extraction, transport, and communications, as well as in security, counterterrorism, and counter-extremism
Erdogan discussed Venezuela, Gaza, bilateral relations with Trump
The Turkish side communicated "the position on sensitive issues" for Turkey in the situation with Venezuela
Dmitriev calls Europeans 'poor' after von der Leyen’s promise
"President of the European Commission promises to work even harder on Western civilization’s suicide in 2026," Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
Trump says many Cubans guarding Maduro killed during operation in Venezuela
"A lot of Cubans were killed yesterday," Donald Trump told reporters aboard his presidential plane
Maduro rejected US offer in December to leave Venezuela for Turkey — NYT
According to the source, Maduro's reaction made it clear that he had no intention of seriously considering Washington's proposals
Medvedev bashes US general’s idiotic remarks about Kaliningrad’s air defenses
The Russian PM commented on media reports citing the commander of the US Air Forces in Europe on Pentagon's plans to ‘crack’ the air defenses in the Kaliningrad Region in case of Russia's aggression
Greenland will not be taken over night — Prime Minister
Jens-Frederik Nielsen made his statements amid developments in Venezuela and a potential threat for Greenland from the United States
FACTBOX: Cases of abductions of heads of state
Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was captured by fighters of the elite Delta force unit of the US army оn January 3, 2026
The Hague's policy of supporting Kiev leads to its deep involvement in conflict — diplomat
Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, added that The Hague prefers to ignore the obvious consequences of this policy, including the prolongation of hostilities and the ever-increasing loss of life
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian infantry near Kupyansk in Kharkov Region
According to the ministry, Russian reconnaissance drones monitor the enemy movements and then direct fire at them
Spartak Moscow FC announces appointment of Spain’s Carcedo as head coach
Juan Carcedo will assume the position of head coach on January 8 under a contract valid until the summer of 2028
EU sees Serbia as troops for Ukraine, not future member — ex-Serbian deputy PM
Aleksandar Vulin also said that the most recent EU-Western Balkans summit, which Serbia did not attend, was aimed at containing Belgrade
Medvedev comments on US aggression on Venezuela, double standards in use by Europe to TASS
According to the senior Russian security official, Washington no longer has the formal right to criticize Moscow for any actions
Europe to face collapse if it stops rearming — Polish PM
Donald Tusk’s remarks followed the recent US strike on Venezuela, as well as statements by US President Donald Trump about Washington’s territorial claims on Greenland, which is part of Denmark
Russia calls for immediate release of Maduro and his wife — UN envoy
"We resolutely condemn the US military aggression against Venezuela in violation of all international law norms," Vasily Nebenzya emphasized
Greenland’s PM urges Washington to halt pressure on island
Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Greenland remain open to dialogue
Philippines urge US to restore peace, order in Venezuela
The Philippines calls on concerned parties to respect international law, including the UN Charter, the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs said
US Department of State drafting plans to reopen Embassy in Venezuela — AP
According to the news agency, resumption of operations would require several months
Pro-Palestine activists smash up factory in UK over weapons supplies to Israel
The activists also left graffiti that said "There’s only one way this ends"
Gazprom Neft posts 5.3% rise in hydrocarbons production for Q1, 1.8% increase in refining
Refining increased to 10.6 mln tons
Trump says he spoke with Maduro one week ago, offered him his surrender
"He was not going a week ago," Trump added
Ukrainian Security Service head submits his resignation letter — lawmaker
A number of Ukrainian military leaders expressed their dissatisfaction with such plans
UK, France hit Islamic State facility in Syria
"There is no indication of any risk having been posed to civilians by the strike, and all our aircraft returned safely," the UK Ministry of Defense said
FACTBOX: What we know about attack on Venezuela’s capital
US forces attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
Trump may designate Ukraine as 'disposable' in wake of attack on Venezuela — US blogger
The White House "now treats control over the Western Hemisphere as a core strategic priority - not merely as foreign policy, but as regime preservation," Jozef Schutzman said
Trump confirms he is not setting deadlines for settlement in Ukraine
The US leader has repeatedly said that he is not trying to set a deadline for this issue
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
US Department of Energy allocate $2.7 bln for uranium enrichment in country
US authorities expect it will strengthen energy security and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers
Putin says Russia wants to build good relations with US
Public opinion polls in the United States show that there are many friends of Russia in the USA, Putin said
Russian troops liberate Bondarnoye community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,300 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry
Venezuela achieved victory at UN Security Council’s meeting — foreign minister
The international community officially recognized that the attack made on January 3 was the act contradicting the international law, Yvan Gil Pinto emphasized
Use of phones is cause of tragedy in Makeyevka — Russian Defense Ministry
A commission investigating circumstances of the incident is working and required measures are being taken to exclude such tragedies in the future
Half of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves frozen due to sanctions — Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov reiterated that the debts of countries that were unfriendly to Russia would be paid in rubles
Lula da Silva to discuss ways of keeping stability in Venezuela with Trump — newspaper
The Brazilian leader is also concerned of the situation on the border
US operation in Venezuela confirms ‘collapse’ of liberal world order — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said that if his party, Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union, wins the parliamentary elections scheduled for April, Hungary will continue to pursue "a policy of peace and security"
Venezuela's acting president could face something 'worse than Maduro' — Trump
According to Donald Trump, this is possible if Delcy Rodriguez's actions do not satisfy the US
US may subsidize energy infrastructure revamp in Venezuela — Trump
The US leader believes it can be rebuilt within the less than 18-month period
Air defenses down 55 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions during three hours
31 of them were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
Russian air defenses down 42 Ukrainian drones during four hours on Monday evening
16 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Venezuela asks to reopen US embassy in Caracas — Trump
Washington is thinking about it, the US leader said
Trump praises Maduro's decision to surrender
US special forces acted "very violently", Donald Trump said
Delcy Rodriguez swore in as acting president of Venezuela
She promised to abide by the constitution and laws of the country, defend its territory and work for prosperity of the nation
Exhumation of Soviet soldiers in Lvov 'degradation bordering on savagery' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that despite the OSCE's declared commitment to defending and protecting human rights as one of the organization's fundamental aims, Western countries maintained a deathly silence while watching the actions of the Kiev regime
EU issues statement on Venezuela not supported by Hungary — foreign policy service
According to the statement, the principles of international law must be upheld by Venezuela, as the EU argued that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lacked "democratic legitimacy"
Air defenses down three Ukrainian drones over two Russian regions overnight — top brass
Two of them were destroyed over the Moscow Region
UN Security Council should prevent collapse of international law — expert
American economist and public policy analyst Jeffrey Sachs noted that the UN Charter prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state
Botswana willing to cooperate with Russia in rare earths — top diplomat
According to Phenyo Butale, the foreign policy course being pursued by Botswana is that it is open to cooperation with everyone globally who is seeking mutually beneficial cooperation with it
France says US operation to capture Venezuela’s Maduro violates international law
The government’s spokeswoman, Maud Bregeon, said that Venezuela should now be given the opportunity to "build a future after Maduro"
ICC ruling on Putin to cause disastrous consequences for international law — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev said ICC judges shouldn’t have raised their hand against a major nuclear power
Russia denies reports about alleged evacuation of its embassy from Venezuela
The Russian Foreign Ministry called for vigilance and not to succumb to Western provocations
Kremlin says Russian special services have proofs of plot against Lukashenko
They also have confessions by some conspirators, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Russia to make every effort to prevent OPCW from becoming Western tool — envoy
In particular, Vladimir Tarabrin said Russia intends to continue informing OPCW member states about Kiev’s use of toxic chemicals and riot control agents
Mass protests in support of Maduro, his wife take place in Venezuela
Supporters of the head of state and the Bolivarian Revolution bravely took to the streets and squares of the capital despite the fact that it had been bombed and shelled by US Armed Forces the day before
Finnish politician says European Commission president building ‘Fourth Reich’
Armando Mema added that the EU, in its attempt to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, is losing political weight
US operation may intensify instability in Venezuela, impact broader region — UN chief
According to Antonio Guterres, he is concerned that "it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted"
Kallas wants EU to enter into a war with Russia and China — Dmitriev
When you hear EU, just think Ursula & Kaja — that tells you everything you need to know," Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy wrote on the X social network
Press review: Russia may revise Ukraine talks post attack and China launches Taiwan drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 30th
Maduro to appear in New York court on January 5 — newspaper
According to court documents, Venezuelan President has been charged with conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and possession of weapons and explosive devices against the US
Poland’s ex-President Walesa calls on West not to be limited by liberating Ukraine
According to Lech Walesa, it is necessary to push for changes in Russia’s political system
Russian says warning systems failed during US strikes on Caracas
According to Ivan Pavlov, there is still silence on television
At least 40 people die after US attack on Venezuela — media
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas
No Russians among 116 people injured in Swiss ski resort fire
The list of those injured includes 68 Swiss citizens, 21 Frenchmen, 10 Italians, two Polish citizens, four Serbians, a Belgian, an Australian, a Bosnian, a resident of the Republic of the Congo, a Luxembourgian, a Portuguese and a Czech national as well as four dual residents
UN trying to get information on the ground about those killed in Venezuela — spokesperson
This was reported by the UN chief’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a news briefing
Slovak PM reaffirms opposition to EU’s anti-Russia policies
According to Robert Fico, hostility toward Russia now dominates the EU’s foreign policy
US operation in Venezuela is 'very bad news' for Zelensky — news outlet
Even in the West, some argue that the US violated international law, the news outlet pointed out
Rosneft chief executive expects global oil demand to continue growing
"We see that the sector overall projects stable growth of oil consumption," Igor Sechin noted
Zelensky blackmails Western handlers to get them secure his re-election — Russian diplomat
Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential powers expired on May 20, 2024
Thirty-two Cubans killed during US operation to capture Maduro — president
A two-day mourning period was announced on the island
Neither Europe, nor US forces will oppose Trump’s policy toward Venezuela — expert
"We resemble Europe in 1936 more than we do the post-War West," Michael Brenner, former Director of the International Relations & Global Studies Program at the University of Texas said
European Commission struggles to assess US actions in Venezuela
The European Commission also declined to comment on whether it condemns civilian deaths following US actions
US interference in Iran’s affairs may destabilize entire region — security official
US President Donald Trump wrote earlier on January 2 on his Truth Social media platform that "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue"
Putin welcomes return of flag, anthem to Russian Paralympians at int'l competitions
The Russian president noted that throughout all these years, the Russian Paralympic Committee has been fulfilling an important, socially significant mission, uniting thousands of people with health limitations through its noble goals, introducing them to adaptive physical culture and sports, and helping them fully reveal their talents and demonstrate strong character and an indomitable will
US is not at war with Venezuela, Trump says
Donald Trump also added that the White House believes new elections will not be held in Venezuela during the next thirty days
Trump says US now effectively runs Venezuela
Donald Trump explained that he had not personally been in contact with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who is acting as head of state, but noted that "she is cooperating" with the US
Switzerland freezes assets of Venezuela’s Maduro and his inner circle
The measure is said to ensure that "any illicitly acquired assets cannot be transferred out of Switzerland in the current situation", the Swiss government said
Czech parliament Speaker may face resignation due to his critical statements on Ukraine
The parliamentary liberal opposition parties intend to submit to the Chamber of Deputies the question of stripping Okamura of his post as head of the lower house of the republic's highest legislative body
Former US Marine slams US operation in Venezuela as 'catastrophic error'
John Mark Dougan warned that such actions lead to the destabilization of the entire international system
Colombian president says he could take up arms after Trump’s threats
Gustavo Petro also expressed confidence the Colombian people would stand up for him
Trump says US needs Greenland 'for defense'
The US President emphasized that the island is "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships"
Russian border security eliminates five saboteurs infiltrating from Ukraine
No Russian servicemen were injured during the attempted violation of the border
Japan’s prime minister avoids criticizing US actions in Venezuela, Maduro’s capture
Sanae Takaichi emphasized the importance of the "swift restoration of democracy and stabilization of the situation" in Venezuela
Over $300 bln paid for Russian gas stolen by West from Russia - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Russia has decided to switch to rubles in payments for its gas in order to stop "the shameless robbery" by the West
Ukraine’s terrorist attacks against Russia could be seen as ‘suicide’ for Kiev — Ritter
Commenting on the Ukrainian armed forces' attempt to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin's state residence, Former US intelligence officer and ex-UN inspector suggested that the CIA may have been involved in the operation
Brent oil price down to $60 per barrel on London’s ICE amid US attack on Venezuela
This happened due to US strikes on Venezuela
