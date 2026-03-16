ASHGABAT, March 16. /TASS/. The US and Israeli assault on Iran underscores the failure of international law and the inability of global organizations to safeguard nations from aggression, asserted Iran’s ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani.

"The world has come to realize that the key to the media landscape is held by these aggressors," he remarked during a briefing at the Iranian embassy. "In these outlets, it is evident that the US government and its Zionist partner have launched unwarranted and unlawful attacks against Iran and the broader region. Their actions have damaged regional shipping, compromised energy resources, endangered the security of local populations, disrupted the global economy, and most critically, violated universally accepted principles of international law."

Rouzbehani emphasized that even international institutions have proven powerless in addressing these issues. "They are unable to act against these aggressors," he stated. "From Venezuela and Palestine to Gaza, Libya, and Iran itself, their failure to intervene underscores a troubling reality. These ongoing threats must be brought to an end."

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the leadership.