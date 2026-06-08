Russia to unveil latest uncrewed boats at Fleet 2026 maritime defense show

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport will unveil Breeze and BEK-6 naval drones at the Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show in Kronstadt (St. Petersburg) on June 10-14, the company’s press office reported on Monday.

"The main focus of Rosoboronexport’s exposition at Fleet 2026 is on the latest Russian technologies in shipbuilding, naval weapons and robotics. In Kronstadt, we are presenting the unmanned boats Breeze, BEK-6 and the Unmanned Maritime System for the first time. They have been built in accordance with international standards and feature a stealthy composite hull, an AI-assisted control system, a state-of-the-art navigation system and a flexible payload," the press office said in a statement.

In addition, Rosoboronexport will showcase advanced Russian surface ships, submarines and boats, as well as coastal defense systems, it added.

"The presented equipment models can be built in Russia or at partner production facilities as part of technology cooperation," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

In the marine robotics segment, Rosoboronexport will demonstrate the Breeze, Orkan, BEK-6 unmanned surface vehicles, the MMT-300 autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle and the Klavesin-1RE system. These systems are expected to evoke enhanced interest due to growing demand in this global market segment, it said.

Surface ships will be represented by a Project 11356 NG frigate armed with a multi-channel air defense system with a combined ammunition load, a Tigr-class corvette with the Zaslon multifunctional radar system, a Karakurt-E corvette and a Project 12701 Alexandrite-E mine countermeasures ship. The combatant ships presented by Rosoboronexport are built with the extensive use of stealth technologies and some are designed for integration with robotic systems, the press office reported.

Rosoboronexport will also demonstrate Project 636 and 677E Amur-1650 diesel-electric submarines with high export potential. They boast lethal missile and torpedo armament, enhanced stealth by minimizing their physical signatures and a longer submerged range, it said.